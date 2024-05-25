Ottawa’s Averkamp, Sandwich’s Harris advance to finals at IHSA State: The Times Friday Area Roundup

Boys track and field

Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp, Sandwich’s Simeion Harris move on to Saturday: At Charleston, Pirates junior Weston Averkamp in the Class 3A 300-meter hurdles and Indians’ junior Simeion Harris in the 400 for Class 2A, will both compete Saturday in the state finals after Friday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Averkamp placed fifth in the 300 hurdles in a time of 38.84 seconds, with Naperville Central’s Bode Smith taking the top spot in 37.80. Averkamp failed to advance in the 110 hurdles, placing 14th in a time of 14.86.

Harris finished eighth in the 400, crossing the finish line in 49.72. Aurora Central Catholic’s Patrick Hilby ran to first place in 48.56.

Also competing in Friday’s 2A prelims but not advancing were: from Streator – Isaiah Brown (14th in the 200); and from Sandwich – Peter Popp (32nd in the shot put); Jacob Ross (16th in the pole vault) and the 4x400 relay team of Harris, Brodie Case, Shaun Smith and Kayden Page (15th).