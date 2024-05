The Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., will host its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1. (Derek Barichello)

Books covering a wide range of authors and interests for children, young adults and adults are available. Book sale proceeds support the operations of the library.