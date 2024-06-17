Cajun Connection food truck hosts soft opening

Catch A Cajun, the food truck from the owners of the shuttered Cajun Connection of Utica, held a soft opening over the weekend. (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

Catch A Cajun, the food truck from the owners of the shuttered Cajun Connection of Utica, held a soft opening over the weekend.

The truck was located at the Fox Republic Brewing Company in Yorkville. The menu featured chicken creole, chicken creole jambalaya and alligator jambalaya.

Owners Ron and Amy McFarlain announced the food truck in May. The Utica restaurant closed in September. Since closing their brick-and-mortar establishment, the McFarlains have sold their favorite menu items at a couple of pop-up events, selling their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa, cooking for Cajun nights at Claudette’s in Oglesby and catering a fundraiser for the La Moille Lions Club.

To follow the truck’s schedule, find Catch A Cajun on Facebook.

