La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-17, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for May 1 to May 17, 2024.

Nicholas James Wright Brodbeck of East Peoria and Melissa Rae Hansmeyer of East Peoria

Isaac Wayne Leota of Spring Valley and Alexis Nicole Biesack of Spring Valley

Ryan Steven Pointer of Ottawa and Olivia Johanna Hardy of Ottawa

Ismael Contreras of Mendota and Mirna Alejandra Palomera Garcia of Mendota

Raul Salinas Salinas of Mendota and Karina Avila of Mendota

Jonathon David Wood of Genoa and Jennifer Ann Klein of Genoa

Tanner Jason Wheat of Tuscola and Brittany Allison Menzel of Tuscola

Michael Jamaal Echols of Peru and Dayna Camile Hill of Peru

James Allen Mecha of Sheridan and Jennifer Ashley Ogilvie of Sheridan

Nathan Michael Rosbeck of Campbellsport, Wisconsin and Sophia Rose Abbott of Streator

Matthew Douglas Bockwoldt of Ottawa and Violet Allyn Erickson of Ottawa

Kody Wayne Krowlek of Tonica and Melanie Ann Franklin of Tonica

Jonathan Michael Oehlberg of Plano and Dallas Elisa Pulvermacher of Yorkville

Matthew Scott Smith of Gurnee and Alexandra Nicole Kettner of Gurnee

Tyler Cole Caudle of La Salle and Amanda Lynn Green of La Salle

Kyle Martin Hiller of Ottawa and Shannon Lynn Whitley of Ottawa

Dennis Allyn Edward Ferguson III of Ottawa and Hayley Marie Karn of Ottawa

Jacob James Redlich of Ottawa and Courtney Lynn Koloen of Ottawa

Brandon Patrick Buckley of Ottawa and Lexis Lynn Leiteritz of Ottawa

Jacob Dawson Verduzco of Streator and Maizzy Lynn Lucas of Streator

Joshua James Rodda of Peru and Francisca Santiago Ruiz of Spring Valley

Conner John Oswill of Bloomington and Amber Kay Heinold of Bloomington

Lamonte Maurice Webb of Streator and Tracy Ann Terry of Streator

Jeremy Steven Green of Sibley and Michelle Marie Bishop of Gardner

Larry Marvin Gillman of Kangley and Anastassia Nikolaeva of Kangley

Nikolas Edward Manahan of Spring Valley and Alexa Marie Moriarty of Spring Valley

Crispin Chad Fornoff of Aledo and Lisa Ann Hallen of Monmouth

John Ryan Maltby of Streator and Teresa Marie Dittmer of Marseilles

Dominic Charles Orlando of Sandwich and Edward Thomas Mabe Jr. of Sandwich

John Michael Lake of Valrico, Florida and Carrie Ann Smith of Valrico, Florida

Mark Edward Petre of Peru and Amber Lee Ridley Etscheid of Peru

Juan Daniel Gama of Oglesby and Mercedes Michelle Picco of Oglesby

Joshua Wayne Kiest of Ottawa and Zora Denyse Baron of Morris

Tyler Michael Boyd of Lamberton, Minnesota and Hannah Marie Ryan of Lamberton, Minnesota

Dennis Edward Hogan of Mendota and Abigail Elizabeth Gembeck of Mendota

David Donald Zitek II of Lombard and Amelia Marie Becher of Lombard

Alec Leland Foster of Normal and Wendy Alicia Dorman of Normal

Andrew Gerard Svoboda of Streator and Alexandra Gabriella Klea Geregova of Streator

Blaine D Garret Stoy of Waukegan and Kelly Genevieve Scullans of Naperville

Michael DeWitt Green of La Salle and Teresa Mae Edwards of La Salle

Evan James Bogner of Henry and Amanda Nicole Bouchez of Henry