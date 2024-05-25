La Salle County marriage licenses: May 1-17, 2024

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for May 1 to May 17, 2024.
Nicholas James Wright Brodbeck of East Peoria and Melissa Rae Hansmeyer of East Peoria
Isaac Wayne Leota of Spring Valley and Alexis Nicole Biesack of Spring Valley
Ryan Steven Pointer of Ottawa and Olivia Johanna Hardy of Ottawa
Ismael Contreras of Mendota and Mirna Alejandra Palomera Garcia of Mendota
Raul Salinas Salinas of Mendota and Karina Avila of Mendota
Jonathon David Wood of Genoa and Jennifer Ann Klein of Genoa
Tanner Jason Wheat of Tuscola and Brittany Allison Menzel of Tuscola
Michael Jamaal Echols of Peru and Dayna Camile Hill of Peru
James Allen Mecha of Sheridan and Jennifer Ashley Ogilvie of Sheridan
Nathan Michael Rosbeck of Campbellsport, Wisconsin and Sophia Rose Abbott of Streator
Matthew Douglas Bockwoldt of Ottawa and Violet Allyn Erickson of Ottawa
Kody Wayne Krowlek of Tonica and Melanie Ann Franklin of Tonica
Jonathan Michael Oehlberg of Plano and Dallas Elisa Pulvermacher of Yorkville
Matthew Scott Smith of Gurnee and Alexandra Nicole Kettner of Gurnee
Tyler Cole Caudle of La Salle and Amanda Lynn Green of La Salle
Kyle Martin Hiller of Ottawa and Shannon Lynn Whitley of Ottawa
Dennis Allyn Edward Ferguson III of Ottawa and Hayley Marie Karn of Ottawa
Jacob James Redlich of Ottawa and Courtney Lynn Koloen of Ottawa
Brandon Patrick Buckley of Ottawa and Lexis Lynn Leiteritz of Ottawa
Jacob Dawson Verduzco of Streator and Maizzy Lynn Lucas of Streator
Joshua James Rodda of Peru and Francisca Santiago Ruiz of Spring Valley
Conner John Oswill of Bloomington and Amber Kay Heinold of Bloomington
Lamonte Maurice Webb of Streator and Tracy Ann Terry of Streator
Jeremy Steven Green of Sibley and Michelle Marie Bishop of Gardner
Larry Marvin Gillman of Kangley and Anastassia Nikolaeva of Kangley
Nikolas Edward Manahan of Spring Valley and Alexa Marie Moriarty of Spring Valley
Crispin Chad Fornoff of Aledo and Lisa Ann Hallen of Monmouth
John Ryan Maltby of Streator and Teresa Marie Dittmer of Marseilles
Dominic Charles Orlando of Sandwich and Edward Thomas Mabe Jr. of Sandwich
John Michael Lake of Valrico, Florida and Carrie Ann Smith of Valrico, Florida
Mark Edward Petre of Peru and Amber Lee Ridley Etscheid of Peru
Juan Daniel Gama of Oglesby and Mercedes Michelle Picco of Oglesby
Joshua Wayne Kiest of Ottawa and Zora Denyse Baron of Morris
Tyler Michael Boyd of Lamberton, Minnesota and Hannah Marie Ryan of Lamberton, Minnesota
Dennis Edward Hogan of Mendota and Abigail Elizabeth Gembeck of Mendota
David Donald Zitek II of Lombard and Amelia Marie Becher of Lombard
Alec Leland Foster of Normal and Wendy Alicia Dorman of Normal
Andrew Gerard Svoboda of Streator and Alexandra Gabriella Klea Geregova of Streator
Blaine D Garret Stoy of Waukegan and Kelly Genevieve Scullans of Naperville
Michael DeWitt Green of La Salle and Teresa Mae Edwards of La Salle
Evan James Bogner of Henry and Amanda Nicole Bouchez of Henry