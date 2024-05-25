2A boys state track & field update: Princeton’s Payne Miller, Cade Odell advance to state finals in shot put

CHARLESTON - Princeton is sending two throwers to Saturday’s IHSA Boys State Track & Field 2A shot put finals.

PHS senior Payne Miller is seeded third in the shot with a throw of 56-8 1/2 (17.28 meters). Junior Cade Odell advanced with the 10th best throw at 50-3 1/2 (15.33).

Andrew Kinsman, a junior from Benton, leads the 2A field with a throw of 59-0 3/4 (18.0).

Neither Miller or PHS junior Ian Morris advanced in the discus. Miller just missed the cut with the 13th best throw of the day at 144-8 (44.10) while Morris was ranked 20th at 139-7 (42.55).

The top 12 throwers from the prelims advance to state with the top nine medaling.