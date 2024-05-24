Utica to vote May 30 on retail plaza

The Utica Village Board will award a bid May 30 to a contractor to develop the Market on Mill, the proposed outdoor retail plaza. (Scott Anderson)

The Utica Village Board will award a bid May 30 to a contractor to develop the Market on Mill, the proposed outdoor retail plaza.

Though a winning bid was expected to be awarded Thursday, Utica Village Engineer Kevin Heitz said interested contractors wanted more time. The board postponed the vote one week.

The Market on Mill was inspired by outdoor plazas in Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan. The plaza will feature 89 striped parking spaces over a paved surface, replacing the gravel lot with free-for-all parking, with handicapped-accessible spots. Utica will begin with 12 portable retail stalls, with space for another six, and the shops will face inward toward a green area with artificial turf.

Utica received a Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital grant for nearly $1.25 million in August 2022 for construction of the retail plaza.