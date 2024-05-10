Utica seeks bids for Market on Mill with hopes to break ground after Memorial Day

An updated schematic of the Market on MIll, Utica's forthcoming outdoor retail plaza. Bids go out soon. Mayor David Stewart said Thursday, May 9, 2024, that the village hopes to break ground after Memorial Day. (Image provided by Mayor David Stewart)

Utica’s mayor hopes to break ground on the Market on Mill, the village’s proposed outdoor retail plaza, right after Memorial Day or early June.

Village President David Stewart said the village will seek bids from contractors interested in developing the project. A winning bid will be picked at a special board meeting planned Thursday, May 23.

“The hope is to get a small season in before winter.” — Utica Village President David Stewart

“We hope to be finished in September,” Stewart said. “The hope is to get a small season in before winter.”

Utica had been unable to find a developer to build permanent structures – the parcels sit in the Clark’s Run flood plain – so the village shifted gears more than two years ago and proposed an outdoor retail plaza. The key feature is portable retail stalls that can be moved in case of flooding.

The Market on Mill was inspired by outdoor plazas in Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan.

The plaza will feature 89 striped parking spaces over a paved surface, replacing the gravel lot with free-for-all parking, with handicapped-accessible spots. Utica will begin with 12 portable retail stalls, with space for another six, and the shops will face inward toward a green area with artificial turf.

Utica police received body cameras

Utica police have received body cameras and are testing them.

“They’re working well so far,” Chief James Mandujano said.

Body cameras have been mandated for police in Illinois and the acquisition brings Utica in compliance well within the deadline of Jan. 1, 2025.

Utica Mayor David Stewart (right) presented executive administrative assistant Kathy Lewis with a plaque recognizing her 20 years’ service to the village at the May 9, 2024, board meeting. (Tom Collins)

Finally, the board presented executive administrative assistant Kathy Lewis with a plaque recognizing her 20 years’ service to the village.

In other matters, the board:

Modified the village’s abandoned vehicle ordinance to permit businesses to park a disabled vehicle for signage and decoration within the commercial district

Donated $1,000 to the Utica Garden Club for the June 8-9 Garden Faire

Approved the purchase of a Grove Street parcel ($1,000 plus closing costs) and agreed to remove and dispose of the trailer

Accepted a donated parcel at the east end of Church Street from Mark Shafer as right of way for public use