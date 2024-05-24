Cops seize images of child abuse in Mendota

A West Virginia man could face up to five years in prison if convicted of possessing images of child abuse, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Photo provided)

Robert A. Dyer, 25, of Harpers Ferry was charged Wednesday with three counts of possession of images of child abuse. The preliminary charge is a Class 3 felony carrying two to five years. He was released from La Salle County Jail with a court date in La Salle County Circuit Court. Dyer was arrested at a short-term rental property in Mendota.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau assisted the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.