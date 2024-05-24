May 24, 2024
BCR postseason baseball update, May 24

By Kevin Hieronymus
The St. Bede Bruins will return to Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington to face Annawan/Wethersfield in Saturday's 1A sectional finals at 11 a.m.

Here’s a look at Bureau County area postseason tournaments:

Bloomington 1A Sectional

Tuesday’s semifinals: St. Bede 7, Heyworth 0; Annawan/Wethersfield 8, Dwight 4

Saturday’s championship: St. Bede (21-14-1) vs. A/W (19-16-1), 11 a.m. at Jack Horenberger Field at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Note worthy: St. Bede and A/W both had convincing wins in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Bruins rode a three-hit shutout by Alex Ankiewicz and Gus Burr’s three-run triple to a 7-0 win over Heyworth, while the Titans downed Dwight 8-4. Koeyn DeClercq went the distance for the Titans while Brody Childs went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs. ... While they have not played this year, St. Bede beat A/W 8-6 in the second game of the 2023 season. The Bruins also beat the Titans in their last postseason meeting, 5-4 in the 2019 regional semifinals. ... St. Bede split its Tri-County Conference series with Dwight, winning the opener 9-6 and falling 7-2 in nine innings in Game 2. ... The Bruins seek their first sectional championship since placing fourth at state in 2015. ... A/W won its third regional in four years, seeking its first sectional title since 2021.

Next: Advance to Bloomington Supersectional at 11 a.m. Monday vs. the Arcola Sectional winner at Horenberger Field. Top seeds Mt. Pulaski (26-3) vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (20-7-1) are playing for the title at Arcola.

Others

Elgin 1A Sectional: Ottawa Marquette (27-2) meets host Elgin Harvest Academy at 11 a.m. Monday for the right to advance to the Elite Eight. The Crusaders blasted Winnetka North Shore Country Day 10-0 while Harvest Academy defeated Elgin St. Edward 6-4 in Wednesday’s semifinals. Saturday’s appearance will mark Marquette’s fifth Sweet 16 appearance in six years. The winner advances to the Rockford Supersectional at 1 p.m. Monday to play the sectional winner from Forreston.

Byron 2A Sectional: Sterling Newman (23-4-1) meets North Boone (26-8) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Comets seek to make a return trip to state having finished third in Class 1A last year. Newman beat Stillman Valley 7-2 and North Boone defeated Riverdale 8-3 in Wednesday’s semifinals. The winner advances to the Rockford Supersectional at 4 p.m. Monday to play the winner from Chicago Holy Trinity Sectional.

L-P 3A Regional: Morris (25-3) and Ottawa (16-9) will square off for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday. Morris knocked out the host Cavs 10-7 and Ottawa topped Plano 7-3 in Wednesday’s semifinals. The winner advances to the Washington Sectional at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

Dixon 3A Regional: The host Dukes (18-11) will play for their own regional title at 2 p.m. Saturday against Sycamore (21-7). Dixon beat Freeport 9-7 while Sycamore blanked Geneseo 4-0 in the semifinals. The winner advances to the Sycamore Sectional at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29

