Aug. 19 trial set in Peru cocaine bust

A Peru woman will stand trial Aug. 19 for allegedly possessing nearly 2 pounds of cocaine in her residence.

Charnelle N. Mond, 27, listed with an alternate residence in La Salle, appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and entered a not-guilty plea for a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.

Mond was charged April 25 after drug agents raided a Peru dwelling and seized about 900 grams of purported cocaine. Elevated drug felonies are weight-dependent, meaning Mond could face 12 to 50 years in prison if convicted and if lab testing confirms the volume reached 900 grams.

Mond, who was granted the services of the public defender, will next appear Aug. 9 for a motions hearing. She had been granted pre-trial release.

Mond was charged after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team and Peru police officers executed a search warrant of Mond’s residence and found ammunition and guns (including a stolen shotgun, police said) “littered throughout” the residence, prosecutors had said.

Though Mond had a firearm owner’s ID card, a second suspect is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in addition to the drug charge. Robert L. Wright Jr., 38, was denied pre-trial release in part because authorities allege the convicted felon was allegedly within “arm’s reach” of a firearm during the drug raid.

Wright is in custody and thus is subject to a speedier trial demand. He will next appear July 11 for a motions hearing and again July 18 for a final pre-trial conference.