2024 schedule of Memorial Day programs in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Bob and Linda Cofely of Ottawa American Legion Post 33 place a wreath at the foot of Veterans Memorial Monday, May 29, 2023, at Washington Square in Ottawa during Memorial Day ceremony. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Monday is reserved for commemorating those who gave their lives in defense of the United States.

Known as “Decoration Day” in the years after the Civil War, the commemoration became widespread following World War II and the name Memorial Day was officially adopted in 1967.

La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties residents may participate in one of the local observances and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

In listings, “Monday” refers to May 27 unless otherwise noted. Neponset and Sheffield have consolidated their programs.

Amboy, Sublette

Amboy American Legion Post 453 will host services at 10 a.m. Monday at Amboy Veterans Park followed by services at 11 a.m. at the Ellice Dinges Center in Sublette. Guest speaker is Rear Admiral Jack Scorby, U.S. Navy (retired), with the Gettysburg Address recited Austin Shugars.

Arlington, Cherry, Dalzell, Ladd, La Moille, Seatonville

Harold E. Russell American Legion Post No. 938 in Ladd will proceed at 8 a.m. Monday to Hollowayville United Church of Christ cemetery, at 8:45 a.m. to Cherry Miner’s Cemetery, at 9:45 a.m. to Calvary Cemetery in Arlington, at 10:15 a.m. to Greenfield Cemetery in La Moille, at 11:15 a.m. to Dalzell Memorial Park and at noon at War Memorial Park in Ladd. In case of inclement weather, some of the services might be canceled: the Cherry program would move to Holy Trinity Church hall, the war memorial park program would move to Ladd Community Center and the Greenfield Cemetery program will move to First Congregational Church, La Moille.

Buda

American Legion Post 261 of Buda will have services at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hopeland Cemetery. In case of rain, the event will be moved to Buda Community Hall.

Dover, Malden

The local American Legion, VFW and AmVets will host services at the following area cemeteries beginning at 8 a.m. Monday: Oakland Cemetery, then Elm Lawn Cemetery, Dover Cemetery and Malden Cemetery. Parade participants will assemble approximately 11 a.m. at the north end of Princeton and proceed to a program at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

Earlville

James H. Hamill Post 549 will hold services at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Earlville Junior High gymnasium.

Granville

Granville American Legion Post 180 and Granville VFW 8324 will conduct services at 10 a.m. at the Granville Cemetery. In case of rain, services will be moved to Granville American Legion. Pastor Ron McNeill of Granville United Church of Christ will be featured speaker.

Hennepin

Hennepin American Legion Post 1044 will process at 8:30 a.m. to the Florid Cemetery, 8:45 a.m. at the Union Grove Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. at the Hennepin Riverside Cemetery. Granville American Legion and VFW will participate in the observances at Hennepin. All events are rain or shine.

Henry

Henry American Legion Post 323 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at the riverfront, followed by services at the city cemetery at 11 a.m. A flag dedication will be noon at Stoner Park. Veterans and their families are invited to breakfast 7-9 a.m. at the legion post.

La Salle, Oglesby

Oglesby American Legion Post 237 will conduct Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. Monday at Oglesby Memorial Park. Firing detail will consist of La Salle-Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group and Post 237 members. The public is invited; bring lawn chairs.

Leonore, Lostant

American Legion Post 173 will conduct services at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Leonore. In case of rain, services will be moved into the church hall. Then, services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday near the Lostant Park shelter.

Marseilles

A ceremony will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Marseilles American Legion Post 235, 571 Rutland St.

Magnolia, Varna, McNabb

McNabb/Magnolia American Legion Post 254 will process to Caledonia Cemetery at 7:30 a.m. Monday followed by services at 8 a.m. at Friends Cemetery and at 9 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery. The procession resumes at 10:05 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery No. 2 and then St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Varna. The event concludes with services at the war memorial at Varna Grade School.

Mendota

The Mendota Memorial Day Program will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Restland Cemetery Memorial Gardens, Mendota. The Veterans’ Memorial Council, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4079, it’ s Auxiliary and American Legion Post 540 will participate. nGuest speaker will be Eva Beetz, winner of the 2023 Patriot Pen essay, “How I was inspired by America.”

Neponset, Sheffield

Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Neponset and at 11 a.m. Monday at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Sheffield.

New Bedford

The New Bedford Royal Neighbors will observe services at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Greenville-Fairfield Cemetery. In case of rain, services will be moved to the Christian Church Hall in New Bedford.

Ohio

The Village of Ohio will hold a Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday at the Main Street. The event is rain or shine. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m., followed by a rosary, at Immaculate Conception Church.

Ottawa

The Ottawa Memorial Association will hold the Navy Mothers Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Fox River Bridge followed immediately by the parade. After the parade, participants assemble in Washington Park, following which a luncheon will be held at the American Legion Post 33, directly across from Washington Park.

Paw Paw

American Legion Post 511 will visit six area cemeteries, starting with North Cemetery at 8 a.m., and conclude with services at Wyoming Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday. Services are rain or shine.

Peru

Peru’s Memorial Day program will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Washington Park. This year’s program is dedicated to former state Sen. Gary Dahl, a veteran of the U.S. Army who died last year. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to the Peru Northview School gymnasium, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.

Princeton

Parade participants will assemble about 11 a.m. at the north end of Princeton and proceed to a program at Soldiers and Sailors Park.

Seneca

The Seneca American Legion Kasal Post 457 will host services Monday, May 27, near the Memorial Wall, located at the southeast corner of Main and Scott streets (south of the library). The Seneca High School Band will perform a musical tribute beginning at 10:45 a.m. Formal program activities will begin at 11 and will feature a Memorial Day message from the Rev. Father Bowan Schmitt. A reception will be held in the Library Cultural Center following the closing comments and taps. Limited seating will be available for veterans. The general public is encouraged to bring their own seating.

Sheridan

Post 729 will again sponsor the Nina LeCuyer Memorial 5K at 7:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a free community breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Essay contest winners will be recognized at approximately 9:30 a.m. A ceremony will be at 11 a.m.

Spring Valley

Spring Valley American Legion Post 182 and VFW Post 3666 will hold a program at 2 p.m. Monday at Valley Memorial Park, dedicated to past VFW Commander James Taylor. In case of rain, services will be moved to the Hall High School auditorium.

Streator

The Streator Memorial Day Program begins at 11 a.m. Monday. Assembly and posting of Color Guards will be conducted by Reno Pence. A wreath will be cast in memory of those lost at sea by Rick Franklin and Leann Austin. The Streator High School Band will perform and participants will process to Veterans Plaza at 11:30 a.m. for services. The Memorial Day address will be given by Ron Sauers, with benediction by Paul Weber.

Tiskilwa

Tiskilwa’s annual Memorial Day program, beginning at 11 a.m. Monday in the East Park, will give special recognition to Sgt. Bob Wilson, a Purple Heart recipient in Vietnam. Navy veteran Jennifer Fisher will host the ceremony. Army veteran Scott Bickett will be the keynote speaker.

Tonica

Tonica American Legion Post 260 will conduct services at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at the cemetery east of the Methodist Church. The La Salle-Peru Township High School Band will perform. In case of inclement weather, services will be moved to the Tonica School gymnasium.

Utica

Memorial Day services will be at 9 a.m. Monday at Danny Carey Memorial Park, at 10 a.m. at Utica Cemetery and at 11 a.m. at Waltham Cemetery. All events are rain or shine.

Van Orin

Memorial Day services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Bache Chapel on Route 92 in Van Orin. Guest speaker will be Pastor Jeff Whalen. Services will be held inside the chapel with refreshments served immediately following the observances.

Walnut

Parade lineup will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial. The parade will proceed to Walnut Cemetery, where Walnut American Legion Post 179 will conduct a ceremony at 11 a.m., rain or shine.

Wenona

Cumberland Cemetery Association will hold Memorial Day services at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the cemetery, located in rural Magnolia-Wenona.

Wyanet

VFW Post 6634 will conduct services at 10 a.m. Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery.