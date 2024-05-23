Tree planting program still available in Ottawa

The City of Ottawa announced its cost-sharing tree planting program remains open for residential and commercial participants. (Derek Barichello)

The City of Ottawa announced its cost-sharing tree planting program remains open for residential and commercial participants.

Launched with the aim of enhancing urban greenery and bolstering the city’s green infrastructure, this initiative continues to offer an opportunity for citizens to contribute to the community’s environmental well-being.

The program will facilitate the planting of two-inch trees in the parkway (berm) adjacent to residential or commercial properties. Each eligible participant is responsible for a contribution of $100 per tree, with the option to apply for multiple trees subject to availability and space constraints.

Enrollment in the program operates on a first-come, first-served basis until all trees are allocated. Those interested are urged to act promptly by completing the application form and submitting the corresponding payment.

To learn more and join the tree planting initiative, residents and commercial property owners are encouraged to visit the City of Ottawa website at www.cityofottawa.org. Details regarding the Tree Planting can be accessed on the homepage, located under News and Announcements.

Any inquiries should be directed to Tami Koppen via email at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or by phone at 815-433-0161, ext. 240.