Streator High School names May 2024 students of the month

Streator High School students of the month for May 2024 are (front, from left) Clifton Bush, Elsa Sorensen, Indyana Hernandez and Danielle Sterner, (back, from left) Jodiann Denizad,, Isabella Robart, Ryan Beck and Palmer Phillis. Not pictures are Collin Jeffries and Alexis Clay. (Photo provided by Karie Hallowell)

Streator High School honored its students of the month for May 2024 during its regular school board meeting Tuesday.

The May students are:

Indyana Hernandez for the Career and Technical Ed Department (Management/Marketing)

Danielle Sterner for the English/World Language Department (English IV-A)

Ryan Beck for the English/World Language Department (Spanish III)

Isabella Robart for the Fine Arts/ Social Studies Department (Band & Choir)

Clifton Bush for Fine Arts/Social Studies Department (Geography)

Jodiann Denizad for Guided Program for Success Department ( FR GPS)

Collin Jeffries for Health & Fitness/ P.E./Drivers Ed Department (P.E.)

Palmer Phillis for Math Department (Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry )

Elsa Sorensen for Science Department (Chemistry & Forensics)

Alexis Clay for the Student Services Department (Dev. Math)