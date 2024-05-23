Seneca’s Sam Churchill, Sean Sigler vault to finals at IHSA State : The Times Thursday Area Roundup

Boys track and field

Churchill, Sigler move to Saturday: At Charleston, Seneca senior Sam Churchill and sophomore teammate Sean Sigler will compete Saturday in the Class 1A state finals after placing fourth and ninth, respectively, in Thursday’s pole vault preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Churchill and Sigler were part of 15 vaulters who cleared 3.8 meters, while Griffin Kimbrel of Pana and Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington Central Catholic held the top two spots after going over at 3.95.

Also competing in Thursday’s prelims but not advancing were: from Seneca – Colton Pumphrey (21st in the 110 hurdles) and Alex Bogner-Kidwell (shot put); from Newark – Logan Pasakarnis (26th in the 800); from Somonauk – Garin Zaeske (28th in the 200); Caden Hamer (38th in the 1600) and the 4x800 relay team of Hamer, Landin Stillwell, Jackson Brockway and Gunnar Swenson (17th); from Fieldcrest – Caleb Krischel (30th in the 800); and from Marquette – Denver Trainor (18th in the long jump)

Class 2A and 3A preliminaries are scheduled to be held Friday. Stillwell will run in the Class 1A 3,200 finals on Saturday.

Ottawa’s Evan Krafft returns the ball during a doubles match with partner Alan Sifuentes (not pictured) in the state championship preliminaries at Palatine High School on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Boys tennis

Ottawa team’s run ends at state: In suburban Chicago, the Ottawa doubles team of senior Alan Sifuentes and sophomore Evan Krafft saw their season end at the IHSA State Tournament, going 0-2 in play Thursday.

Sifuentes and Krafft lost 6-0, 6-1 in their morning opener to Illinois Math and Science Academy’s Laksh Mehta and Chad Park, then lost in consolation play 6-2, 6-2 to the Mt. Zion team of Will Shade and Alex Current.