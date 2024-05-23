Princeton runs out of recycling totes, orders more

Princeton has run out of recycling totes.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said during Monday’s City Council meeting more residents have shown interest in recycling than in the past. The city bought 1,500 new recycling totes costing $145,000 for the rollout of its new garbage truck and new bins.

Wittenauer said the city has ordered a couple hundred more recycling totes to meet the demand. She is hopeful since it is the same company and design for the totes that the city will be able to receive them soon.

Call City Hall at 815-875-2631, option 2, to be added to the list if you want a recycling tote and have not received one.

Recycling resumed citywide May 20 with the new totes in place for those residents who received them. Garbage and recycling should be placed at their designated spots by 5 a.m. on collection day, Wittenauer said. Residents who are recycling are encouraged to follow the rules of the program. There are cameras on the truck to monitor if anyone has put items that are not allowed inside the recycling totes, Wittenauer said.

There will be no garbage collection Monday, May 27, because of the Memorial Day holiday. Those residents who normally receive their collection on Mondays should put their garbage out by 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. Anyone with questions can call the Street & Sanitation Department at 815-875-2631, option 6.