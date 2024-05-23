May 23, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

PCJH lands two medals at IESA State Track & Field

Maddox Poole third in 8th-grade 1,600, Anniston Judd eighth in the 7th grade 800

By Kevin Hieronymus
The PCJH 8th grade girls 4x100 relay of Chloe Christiansen, Sarah Schennum, Anniston Judd, Mylee Christiansen and Makenna Wrobleski placed 17th of 27 teams with a time of 5:55.70.

The PCJH 8th grade girls 4x100 relay placed 17th of 27 teams with a time of 5:55.70. Relay members are Chloe Christiansen (from left), Sarah Schennum, Mylee Christiansen, Makenna Wrobleski (alternate) and Anniston Judd. (Photo provided)

Putnam County had a good run in the 2A IESA State Track & Field at East Peoria, landing two state medals.

Maddox Poole placed third in the eighth-grade boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.12.

PCJH's Maddox Poole placed third in the 8th grade boys IESA 2A 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.12.

PCJH's Maddox Poole placed third in the 8th grade boys IESA 2A 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.12. (Photo provided)

Anniston Judd placed eighth (2:32.43) in the seventh-grade girls 800 meters and 10th (5:45.5) in the 1,600 meters.

PC’s eighth-grade girls 4x100 relay of Judd, Sarah Schennum, Chloe Christiansen and Mylee Christiansen placed 17th of 27 teams with a time of 5:55.70. Makenna Wrobleski served as the alternate.

PCJH's Anniston Judd runs in the IESA 2A State Track & Field Meet in East Peoria. She placed eighth (2:32.43) in the 7th grade girls 800 meters and 10th (5:45.5) in the 1,600 meters.

PCJH's Anniston Judd runs in the IESA 2A State Track & Field Meet in East Peoria. She placed eighth (2:32.43) in the seventh-grade girls 800 meters and 10th (5:45.5) in the 1,600 meters. (Photo provided)

Have a Question about this article?