PCJH lands two medals at IESA State Track & Field

The PCJH 8th grade girls 4x100 relay placed 17th of 27 teams with a time of 5:55.70. Relay members are Chloe Christiansen (from left), Sarah Schennum, Mylee Christiansen, Makenna Wrobleski (alternate) and Anniston Judd. (Photo provided)

Putnam County had a good run in the 2A IESA State Track & Field at East Peoria, landing two state medals.

Maddox Poole placed third in the eighth-grade boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.12.

Anniston Judd placed eighth (2:32.43) in the seventh-grade girls 800 meters and 10th (5:45.5) in the 1,600 meters.

PC’s eighth-grade girls 4x100 relay of Judd, Sarah Schennum, Chloe Christiansen and Mylee Christiansen placed 17th of 27 teams with a time of 5:55.70. Makenna Wrobleski served as the alternate.