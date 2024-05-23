OSF Saint Clare Tree of Lights campaign raises more than $6,000

OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton announced the success of the 2023 Tree of Lights campaign. The community came together to raise more than $6,000 to purchase a new SciFit stepper for Rehabilitation Services. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

This vital equipment upgrade is set to enhance patient safety and service, benefiting an average of 30 patients daily.

“We are immensely grateful for the generosity of our donors,” said Jim Scarpaci, manager of Rehabilitation Services at OSF Saint Clare. “The new stepper is a game-changer for our patients, providing them with a safer and more effective means of rehabilitation.”

Since the inception of the Tree of Lights campaign in 1990, more than $127,000 has been raised, all dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community. The 2023 campaign saw a 25% increase in the number of donors and an 11% increase in the total amount raised compared to previous years.

The OSF Saint Clare Tree of Lights campaign has become a tradition.