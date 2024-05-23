Oglesby man gets 6 years in prison for battery

An Oglesby man pleaded guilty Thursday to striking a baby in the face and was sentenced to 6½ years in prison.

Aaron T. Marsh, 28, pleaded guilty in La Salle County Circuit Court to aggravated battery to a child, a Class 3 felony carrying an extended sentencing range of two to 10 years in prison.

Had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to call a woman who grew concerned with how her baby reacted to Marsh. The woman installed a surveillance system and Marsh was recorded striking the 1-year-old in the face and throwing him on the bed.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court that when Marsh was questioned by police he admitted to the acts but “did claim there was some justification based on the child’s behavior.”

The plea includes a finding that Marsh acted as a result of alcohol or substance abuse, making him eligible for treatment while in the Department of Corrections.

Marsh is eligible for day-for-day good time and has credit for 436 days time served, which makes him eligible for parole as early as late 2026 or early 20227.