Oglesby Elks host Eighth Grade Ball on May 3

First started in 1982, the 40th annual Eighth Grade Ball was held May 9 at the Oglesby Elks Lodge for smaller district schools in the area has been an anticipated event for students soon to be high schoolers. (Photo provided by Ken Ficek)

Eighth grade students from Tonica, Grand Ridge, Waltham, Oglesby Holy Family, La Salle Trinity, Peru Catholic, Lostant, Deer Park and Oglesby public schools attended the ball sponsored by the Oglesby Elks Lodge 2360 and held in the decorated main ballroom on May 3.

Many parents who dropped off their teenagers mentioned they also had attended the ball in the past and remarked on how much fun they had then, the Elks said in a news release. Except for a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic the event has been held annually.

More than 120 students attended, dressing up in their finery and dancing to their popular music played by the DJ. The Elks members chaperoned the evening and provided refreshments. The event was chaired by Dustin and Kelli Shan and made possible with the Elks Children’s Care funds. It’s the Elks Commitment to Caring and Sharing, the club said in a news release.