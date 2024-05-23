Man stabbed in Streator, no witnesses have come forward

A man was treated Sunday at OSF Center for Health-Streator after he was a victim of an aggravated battery/stabbing on the 700 block of East Bridge Street, according to the Streator Police Department. (Tom Sistak)

Police said this call at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday was received initially as a hang up call.

The 41-year-old victim was stabbed in his left arm and left leg. The victim was uncooperative with police who arrived on the scene, police said. No witnesses have been forthcoming since this incident occurred, police said. The stabbing remains under investigation.