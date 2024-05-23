Gerber family of La Salle retires after over 65 years of service in USPS

Jeff and Jay Gerber hold a photo of their father Bill at the corner of Bucklin and Oconor Avenue on Monday, May 20, 2024, in La Salle. The family has been delivering the mail for the United States Postal Service for a combined 60 years in the Illinois Valley. The brothers have recently retired from the USPS. (Scott Anderson)

The year 1960 was momentous. There was the first televised presidential debate, “The Flintstones” premiered on television and the United States entered the Vietnam War.

For the Gerber family – it was the year a legacy was born as the family patriarch, William Gerber, began his 35 year career as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. His two sons, Jeff and Jay later followed in his footsteps.

On April 30, Jeff retired, marking May 1 as the first day in more than 65 years a Gerber wouldn’t be delivering mail in La Salle.

Dan Halm, a letter carrier in Peru, said Jay and Jeff were the “gold standard” for what it means to be a letter carrier, and two of the funniest people.

“We will miss them both at the L-P Post Office dearly,” he said.

They credit their father for imitating the importance of an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work.

Stephanie Thompson, who worked with both Jay and Jeff, said they are both sorely missed.

“Jeff would sometimes snap the rubberband on my wrist when I handed out the keys and would tell me that I was his favorite clerk. (I know he said that to all the clerks),” Stephanie Thompson said.

“Jay was my ‘go-to’ when I had a question about an address. Sometimes when I commented about all the parcels he had to deliver for that day, his response was ‘job security!’” she said.

“It was a good job, back then,” Jay said. “He just instilled a good work ethic with us. I mean, you know an honest eight hours everyday and I mean working outdoors, talking to people.”

When it came time to choose a career– the Postal Service was not on either Jeff or Jay’s top contenders.

“I delivered papers for the NewsTribune,” Jeff said. “And I saw my dad delivering mail, but when I was delivering papers I said to myself this is a boring job. I never want to do that.”

“I took the test when I was a senior in high school,” Jay said. “And after that I went to (Illinois Valley Community College) for two years and studied journalism – I wanted to be a sports writer someday.”

But, Bill always told his sons to take the test as it could be their “ace in the hole” if they didn’t know what they wanted to do. As fate would have it both brothers joined the USPS.

“I thought I’d give it a try,” Jay said. “And I mean it’s a great job. We got paid to exercise. I meet a lot of nice people. "

Jay worked from March 12, 1984, to Sept. 30, 2023, as a La Salle carrier. Jeff worked from March 14, 1987 to April 30, 2024. He started as a carrier in Champaign before becoming a carrier in Peru.

Eddie Cherveny, who worked with Jay and Jeff for over 25 years, said one word that describes them both is dependability. They rarely ever took off sick and if they did co-workers knew it was something really bad.

“I first met Jeff in late 1997 when I first started,” he said. “We still worked out of the Peru office then. He was the first person to introduce himself to me and said if I ever had a problem or questions about the job I could always come to him and he would do his best to help. I never forgot that.

“I met Jay when we transferred to La Salle in late 2000. He was an inspiration to me because I watched him walk 12 miles on a mail route in 100 degree weather then go umpire a double header later that evening. And do that day in and day out without ever complaining.”

Jay Gerber poses for a photo photo on Bucklin and Oconor Avenue on Monday, May 20, 2024 in La Salle. The Gerber family has been delivering the mail for the United States Postal Service for a combined 60 years in the Illinois Valley. The brothers have recently retired from the USPS. (Scott Anderson)

The brothers said the aspect of the job that has changed the most is technology, mentioning the decline of First Class mail since the internet and Christmas cards slowly diminishing.

“We used to get trays and trays of Christmas cards,” Jay said. “Just Christmas cards for us – I mean nowadays you don’t get that anymore … I mean the bread and butter of the Post Office anymore is packages.”

“Back in the day you’d come home and your shoulder would be sore,” Jeff said. “We’d have to come in swings, just like every section we delivered to. You don’t see that anymore.”

Jay said he worked his last route for 17 years, the relationships he built with the customers will be missed.

“You get to know everybody on the route,” he said. “You get to know them personally, I get to know their kids and see their kids grow up it’s just a circle.”

And the playful banter between the brothers commences as Jeff has proclaimed he would have never retired if had Jay’s route.

“He’s being sarcastic again,” Jay said. “My route was a 12.2 mile route and Jeff’s was probably oh, I don’t know seven.”

“Seven?” Jeff said. “No, seven is crap. I had 25,000 steps. So, what is that 13 miles? All in and out of businesses.”

Jeff Gerber poses for a photo photo on Bucklin and Oconor Avenue on Monday, May 20, 2024 in La Salle. The Gerber family has been delivering the mail for the United States Postal Service for a combined 60 years in the Illinois Valley. The brothers have recently retired from the USPS. (Scott Anderson)

Jeff agreed he would miss the relationships with the people on his route, but said there is one occurrence that will stay with him.

“I was on overtime that day, I wasn’t even supposed to come in,” he said. “I just walk my route and I hear a faint sound like somebody saying help.”

As he walked around to the back door, he saw a man had fallen off his roof. Jeff said he went inside and called 911.

“The guy ended up with a punctured lung,” he said. “And to this day, we’re still friends. That was probably my highlight – being able to help someone.”

The Gerbers have different retirement plans, Jay wants to see every major league baseball stadium. He is at nine. He is headed to Yankee Stadium in about three weeks to check another off his list. He also plans to stay active, recently running in the Starved Rock Run.

Jeff on the other hand is headed to Germany next month. And despite Jay’s numerous attempts will not be participating in any golfing activities.

“He doesn’t have the temper for golf,” Jay said

“I am endless amounts of patience.” Jeff said.

“He’s too competitive,” he said. “And you’re not.”

Both Jay and Jeff said they never thought about the legacy the Gerber family has left at the La Salle-Peru USPS until recently, but they are proud of the mark they were able to leave.

“It’s a demanding job,” Jay said. “I mean just follow the steps we take in all sorts of different weather. I mean it’s not the easiest job, but it’s rewarding. I thought it was a rewarding career.”