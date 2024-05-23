Feed Our Children drive set May 24 at Peru Hy-Vee

Volunteers help pack bags for the “Feed Our Children” food drive set Friday, May 24, 2024, at Peru Hy-Vee. (Shaw Local News Network)

Help the Illinois Valley Food Pantry “Feed Our Children” with a food drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Hy-Vee in Peru.

Food and monetary donations will be accepted at the store’s registers. Pre-filled bags will be $10. A listen of items needed by the pantry will be available.

Those items include Ramen Noodles, soups, boxed dinners, canned fruits, jelly, pop tarts, crackers, juices (boxed/bottled), cereal, snack items, syrup, canned meats, as well as some perishable items, such as frozen breakfast items, pot pies, chicken nuggets and frozen meals.

Shaw Local Radio stations will be broadcasting live: WALS 9 to 11 a.m., WYYS 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and QHit Music from 1 to 3 p.m.

The title sponsor of the drive S.G.K.R. Supporting sponsors are Debo Ace Hardware. Farmers Insurance Agent Katrina Corrie, Hometown National Bank and Peru Hy-Vee,

From noon to 1 p.m. S.G.K.R. will match all donations up to $2,000.