Bureau County summer camp dates

It’s not too early to think about summer sports camps.

Here’s a look at some dates of summer camps in and around Bureau County:

Bureau Valley

* Volleyball Camp: The Storm Volleyball Camp will run June 17-21 from 9 to 11 a.m. under the direction of coach Saige Barnett.

* Girls Basketball Camp: New Storm coach Jon Henegar will hold his girls camp from June 3-6 from 9 to 11 a.m. for grades 6-12.

* Boys Basketball Camp: The Storm boys camp will run June 3-6 under the direction of coach Jason Marquis.

* Football Camp: The Storm camp will run July 15-18 and July 22-25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. under the direction of coach Mat Pistole.

For more information for all summer activities at Bureau Valley, visit the Bureau Valley Facebook page or email new athletic director Philip Pryzbyla at ppryzbyla@bureauballey.net.

Princeton

* Volleyball Camp:The Tigresses volleyball camp will be held June 10-12 for grades 3-12. For more information, email coach Andy Puck at andy.puck@phs-il.org or visit the Tigresses Facebook page.

* Girls Basketball Camp: The Tigresses basketball camp will be held June 17-20 for grades 2-12. The high school camp will also run on June 25-26. For more information, email coach Tiffany Gonigam at tiffany.gonigam@phs-il.org or visit the Tigresses Facebook page.

* Boys Basketball Camp: The Tiger basketball camp will be held June 3-6 with grades 3-5 meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and grades 6-8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The high school camp will meet on June 4, June 11, June 18 and June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, email coach Jason Smith at jason.smith@phs-il.org or call the school office at 815-875-3308.

* Baseball Camp: The Tiger baseball camp will be held June 10-14 at Prather Field with grades 3-5 meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and grades 6-8 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration forms are available at PHS and are due by June 8.

St. Bede

Summer sports camps are back for 2024 at St. Bede. Students from all schools between grades 2-9 are welcome to join St. Bede for basketball, football, golf, softball, volleyball, wrestling and specialized speed and agility training.

New this year is Bruin Power Camp, a program for grades 7-12 aimed at teaching safe and effective weight-lifting techniques.

For more information and to register, visit www.st-bede.com/summersportscamps or call Jon Steben, director of enrollment management, at 815-250-0279.

LaMoille

* Basketball Camp: The LaMoille High School Basketball Camp will be held June 3-6 for boys and girls. Students currently in grades K-4 will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with grades 5-8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact coach Chance Blumhorst at chanceblumhorst@gmail.com or 815-910-3179.

Hall

* Girls Basketball Camp: The Lady Devils Basketball Camp will be held June 10-13 for grades 6-8 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and June 10-12 for grades 3-5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, contact coach TJ Orlandi at tjorlandi@hallhighschool502.com or call the school office at 815-664-2100.

Mendota

* Volleyball Camp: New Spikers head coach Demi Salazar will hold separate camps for junior high, incoming freshmen and sophomores and varsity from July 9-12 at MHS. All the imformation is posted on the Spikers teamreach app.

Putnam County

* Volleyball Camp: The Panthers Volleyball Camp will be held June 10-13 for incoming grades 3-5 from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. and for incoming grades 6-8 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, contact coach Amy Bell at bella@pcschools535.org.