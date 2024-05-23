BCR boys state track preview capsules: Bureau County athletes set for Charleston

Eleven boys from three Bureau County schools will be competing at the IHSA Boys State Track & Field Meet in Charleston this weekend. Here’s a rundown:

Class 1A

When: Thursday-Saturday.

Note worthy: Bureau Valley junior Landon Hulsing qualified for state in the discus with the sixth-best sectional mark at 45.85 meters. He placed third at the Erie Sectional behind Rockridge’s Alex Zarlatanes and Vaughn Frere, who had the No. 1 and No. 3 sectional throws in the state. BV junior Justin Moon (12.71) and Hall junior Ryan Bosi (12.09) are ranked No. 17 and No. 31 in the triple jump. LaMoille senior Ian Sundberg represents the Amboy co-op in the shot put with the No. 17 mark at 14.63. Hall qualified five athletes in three events, including senior Caleb Bickett in the 100 and 200. He will also will run on Hall’s 4x100 relay along with Bosi, Joseph Bacidore and Jeremy Smith, who are seeded No. 31 with a sectional time at 44.95. St. Bede junior Greyson Marincic returns to state to run in both hurdles events. Putnam County sophomore Alex Rodriguez was a sectional champion in both throws. He recorded the 14th-best throw in the discus at 43.97 and the No. 21 mark in the shot put at 14.36.

Class 2A

When: Friday-Saturday.

Note worthy: Princeton once again will have a strong presence in the throws in the 2A State Meet. It sends three throwers on the heels of a school-best four qualifiers a year ago. Senior Payne Miller and juniors Cade Odell and Ian Morris all return for an encore performance. Miller heads the Tiger trio, seeded fourth in the shot put (16.93) and sixth in the discus at 48.51. Miller was sectional champion at Galesburg in both events. He placed fifth in the shot put last year’s state meet. Odell is on the cusp of medaling, seeded ninth in the shot put at 15.79. He made the finals last year, finishing 12th last year. Morris is seeded No. 11 in the discus at 47.53. He finished 18th last season. Twelve throwers make the finals, the top nine medal.