BCR boys state track & field live update

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing (left) and Justin Moon have arrived in Charleston and ready to compete at state. They are among 11 Bureau County athletes competing in the IHSA State Track & Field Meet this weekend. (Photo provided)

The IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field prelims are underway in Charleston. Here’s a live update of Bureau County athletes:

Ian Sundberg (ALO) - Ranked 21st in the shot put with a throw of 45-5 (13.86 meters) in the prelims and did not advance

Alex Rodriguez (PC) - Ranked 23rd in the shot put with a throw of 44-9 (13.64 meters) in the prelims and did not advance

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede) - ran a PR 16.45 in the 110 hurdles, 19th best in prelims, and did not advance. Will also run in the 300 hurdles

Hall 4 x 100 relay - The Hall relay of Ryan Bosi, Joseph Bacidore and Jeremy Smith placed 32nd with a time of 45.31

Justin Moon (Bureau Valley) - placed 20th in the triple jump prelims with a jump of 39-8 (12.09 meters) and did not advance

Ryan Bosi (Hall/TJ) - placed 32nd in the triple jump prelims with a jump of 37-4 3/4 (11.40 meters)

Caleb Bickett (Hall/100) - placed 32nd in the 100-meters prelims with a time of 11.55 and did not advance. Still to run the 200.

Prelims not completed

Alex Rodriguez (PC/Discus)

Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley/Discus)