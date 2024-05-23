BCR boys state track & field live update

The IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field prelims are underway in Charleston. Here’s a live update of Bureau County athletes:
Ian Sundberg (ALO) - Ranked 21st in the shot put with a throw of 45-5 (13.86 meters) in the prelims and did not advance
Alex Rodriguez (PC) - Ranked 23rd in the shot put with a throw of 44-9 (13.64 meters) in the prelims and did not advance
Greyson Marincic (St. Bede) - ran a PR 16.45 in the 110 hurdles, 19th best in prelims, and did not advance. Will also run in the 300 hurdles
Hall 4 x 100 relay - The Hall relay of Ryan Bosi, Joseph Bacidore and Jeremy Smith placed 32nd with a time of 45.31
Justin Moon (Bureau Valley) - placed 20th in the triple jump prelims with a jump of 39-8 (12.09 meters) and did not advance
Ryan Bosi (Hall/TJ) - placed 32nd in the triple jump prelims with a jump of 37-4 3/4 (11.40 meters)
Caleb Bickett (Hall/100) - placed 32nd in the 100-meters prelims with a time of 11.55 and did not advance. Still to run the 200.
Prelims not completed
Alex Rodriguez (PC/Discus)
Landon Hulsing (Bureau Valley/Discus)