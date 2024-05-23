BCR boys state tennis live update

Here’s a live update of Bureau County area players at today’s IHSA State Tennis Meet:

Chase Sims (Princeton/Jr/.) - lost first-round match to Umar Bajwa of Wheaton St. Francis 6-0, 6-0; defeated Jesse Tyler of New Lenox Providence Catholic 6-1, 3-6 (10-8) in the consolation bracket

Tyson Phillips (Princeton/Sr.) - lost first-round match to Benedict Graft of Aurora Marmion Academy 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Bollis & Daniel Santoy (LaSalle Peru) - lost first-round doubles match to Luke Harvey & Evan Aleman of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 6-1, 3-6, (10-5)