Naplate receives $10,000 SRCCF grant for playground equipment

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant for restoration of the playground at Vittone Park in Naplate. Representing the SRCCF board are Pierre Alexander (left) Vice President and Treasurer Tracy Bedeker and President Reed Wilson with Naplate Volunteer Park Board representative Jill Nevins, Naplate Mayor Ross Sarti and Park Board member Cheryl Mucci. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently awarded $10,000 from its disaster relief fund to the Village of Naplate Volunteer Park Board for replacement of playground equipment damaged in the 2017 tornado.

“On behalf of all the children who will use the new play equipment, the Naplate Village Board and Naplate Volunteer Park Board are very appreciative of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation donation,” said Mayor Ross Sarti.

The playground in Vittone Park, a central recreational area, has been in dire need of new equipment since the F-3 tornado left the site unsafe. Last fall, an evaluation by IML Risk Management deemed the existing structures hazardous, leading to the playground being fenced off and the old equipment disassembled.

The Park Board is raising more than $35,000 to restore the site. The campaign will lead to the installation of one large, interconnected play structure for children aged 2-12. Among the six new pieces, there are inclusive elements for children of all abilities, ensuring every child can enjoy the playground safely.

For information about SRCCF, contact President Fran Brolley at fran@srccf.org.