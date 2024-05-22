Duo charged in Mendota meth seizure

Two Mendota residents face mandatory trips to prison if convicted in a drug raid that yielded more than 50 grams of methamphetamine (about 0.11 pounds), the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Wednesday news release.

Elizabeth D. Lundquist, 43, and Bart W. Larsen, 45, were charged Monday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

In February, Tri-DENT agents executed a La Salle County search warrant on the Lundquist-Larsen residence and located about 54 grams of methamphetamine along with various items used in the packaging and sale of methamphetamine. Lundquist and Larsen were charged after lab results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab confirmed the nature of the contraband.

The Mendota Police Department assisted in the execution of the search warrant.

Tri-DENT announced additional drug arrests following recent investigations. All subjects were issued notices to appear in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Hendi I. Valdes, 30, of Peru is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count a Class X felony and one as a Class 1 felony. Valdes is alleged to have delivered cocaine to Tri-DENT agents on two separate occasions (Dec. 5 and Feb. 20) in Peru.

Kaitlyn M. Galas, 26, of rural Tonica is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count a Class 1 felony (four to 15 years) and one a Class 2 felony (three to seven years). Galas is alleged to have delivered cocaine to Trident agents on two separate occasions (Feb. 22 and March 7) in Peru.

Tracie A. Vietti, 54, of Streator is charged with one count of permitting the unlawful use of building, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison. Vietti is alleged to have allowed her residence to be used for the purpose of selling illegal narcotics.