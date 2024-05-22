2024 BCR sectional baseball preview capsules

Hall's Joel Koch leaps in the air with teammate Max Bryant after winning the Class 2A Regional title over Chillicothe on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Kirby Park in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at this week’s sectional baseball tournaments for St. Bede and Hall

Class 1A Bloomington Sectional

Where: Jack Horenberger Field, Illinois Wesleyan.

Team to beat: Annawan/Wethersfield (18-6-1)

Tuesday: Game 1 - (3) St. Bede (17-14) vs. (4) Heyworth (16-17), 4 p.m. Game 2 - (1) A/W (18-6-1) vs. (2) Dwight (24-10), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m.

Worth noting: The Bruins won their fourth regional under Bill Booker, who took over the program from rival L-P. They had plenty of home cooking at regional, rolling to wins over Princeville (15-0) and AlWood (11-2) on the Academy diamond. ... Heyworth took a losing record into the postseason for the second straight year, winning regionals both times. The Hornets beat Annawan/Wethersfield in the sectional semifinals last year at Horenberger Field, before falling to eventual state runner-up Henry in the championship game. ... A/W rolled to the regional title on its homefield, defeating Stark County 12-3 and Williamsfield 15-0. ... St. Bede and Dwight split their Tri-County Conference with the Bruins winning the opener 9-6 and the Trojans taking Game 2 7-2. Dwight finished fourth in the Tri-County at 10-6 with the. Bruins fifth at 8-7.

Regional finals results: St. Bede 11, AlWood 2; Heyworth 10, Colfax Ridgeview 0 (6 inn.); A/W 15, Williamsfield 0; Dwight 5, Roanoke-Benson 3

Last year’s sectional finals results: Henry-Senachwine 6, Heyworth 1

Next: Winner advances to the Bloomington Supersectional (IWU) vs. the Arcola Sectional winner at 11 a.m. Monday, May 27.

Aidan Mullane slides and the St. Bede Bruins slide in Class 1A Sectional play at 4 p.m. today at Jack Horenberger Field in Bloomington against the Heyworth Hornets. (Scott Anderson)

Class 2A Chillicothe Sectional

Where: IVC High School, Chillicothe

Team to beat: Hall (20-9)

Wednesday: Game 1 - (8) Rockridge (13-16) vs. (5) Carthage Illini West (27-4), 4 p.m. Game 2 - (4) Peoria Notre Dame (19-10) vs. (3) Hall (20-9), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship, 2 p.m.

Worth noting: The Red Devils won their fifth regional title in six years, knocking off IVC 8-4 to spoil the Grey Ghosts’ hopes to return home for sectionals. The Red Devils seek their second straight sectional title and third since winning state in 2018 under coach Tom Keegan. Hall lost to eventual state champion Joliet Catholic in the Geneseo Supersectional a year ago. ... Notre Dame drops to 2A after a long run in 3A. The Irish won their first regional in 10 years (3A in 2014), seeking their first sectional since 2011. ... Illini West rides a 10-game winning streak to the sectional, including a 5-0 win at home over Macomb for the regional title. The Chargers won their first regional in five years, sixth overall and seek their first sectional title in nine years. ... Rockridge upset No. 5 Princeton 1-0, No. 4 Bureau Valley 9-4 and then No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville 7-2 to win the Princeton Regional, their first postseason title since 2011 when it won sectional. The Rockets entered the postseason with a 10-16 record.

Regional finals results: Hall 8, IVC 4; Rockridge 7, Monmouth-Roseville 2; Illini West 5, Macomb 0; Notre Dame 4, Canton 3

Last year’s sectional finals results: Hall 12, Sherrard 7

Next: Winner advances to the Geneseo Supersectional vs. the Beecher Sectional winner at 1 p.m. Monday, May 27.