Boys track and field: Times-area qualifiers for IHSA state tournament

|Name
|School
|Year
|Event
|Class
|Seed time/distance
|Weston Averkamp
|Ottawa
|Junior
|110 hurdles
|3A
|15.18
|Weston Averkamp
|Ottawa
|Junior
|300 hurdles
|3A
|39.32
|Isaiah Brown
|Streator
|Junior
|200
|2A
|22.56
|Colton Pumphrey
|Seneca
|Junior
|110 hurdles
|1A
|16.20
|Alex Bogner-Kidwell
|Seneca
|Senior
|Discus
|1A
|42.93
|Sam Churchill
|Seneca
|Senior
|Pole vault
|1A
|4.20
|Sean Sigler
|Seneca
|Sophomore
|Pole vault
|1A
|3.85
|Denver Trainor
|Marquette
|Senior
|Long jump
|1A
|6.63
|Logan Pasakarnis
|Newark
|Senior
|800
|1A
|2:00.28
|Garin Zaeske
|Somonauk
|Senior
|200
|1A
|23.48
|Caden Hamer
|Somonauk
|Freshman
|1600
|1A
|4:44.21
|Caden Hamer
|Somonauk
|Freshman
|4x800 relay
|1A
|8:34.84
|Landin Stillwell
|Somonauk
|Sophomore
|3200
|1A
|10:48.10
|Landin Stillwell
|Somonauk
|Sophomore
|4x800 relay
|1A
|8:34.84
|Jackson Brockway
|Somonauk
|Sophomore
|4x800 relay
|1A
|8:34.84
|Gunnar Swenson
|Somonauk
|Sophomore
|4x800 relay
|1A
|8:34.84
|Caleb Krischel
|Fieldcrest
|Junior
|800
|1A
|2:01.02