May 21, 2024
Boys track and field: Times-area qualifiers for IHSA state tournament

By Brian Hoxsey
Ottawa junior Weston Averkamp finishes his 300-meter hurdle race in first place earlier this season at the Sterling Night Relays. (Alex T. Paschal)

NameSchoolYearEventClassSeed time/distance
Weston AverkampOttawaJunior110 hurdles3A15.18
Weston AverkampOttawaJunior300 hurdles3A39.32
Isaiah BrownStreatorJunior2002A22.56
Colton PumphreySenecaJunior110 hurdles1A16.20
Alex Bogner-KidwellSenecaSeniorDiscus1A42.93
Sam ChurchillSenecaSeniorPole vault1A4.20
Sean SiglerSenecaSophomorePole vault1A3.85
Denver TrainorMarquetteSeniorLong jump1A6.63
Logan PasakarnisNewarkSenior8001A2:00.28
Garin ZaeskeSomonaukSenior2001A23.48
Caden HamerSomonaukFreshman16001A4:44.21
Caden HamerSomonaukFreshman4x800 relay1A8:34.84
Landin StillwellSomonaukSophomore32001A10:48.10
Landin StillwellSomonaukSophomore4x800 relay1A8:34.84
Jackson BrockwaySomonaukSophomore4x800 relay1A8:34.84
Gunnar SwensonSomonaukSophomore4x800 relay1A8:34.84
Caleb KrischelFieldcrestJunior8001A2:01.02
