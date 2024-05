The Marseilles City Council on Wednesday night officially swore in Todd Gordon as the city’s new police chief. He is shown here in a file photo. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The Marseilles City Council on Wednesday night officially swore in Todd Gordon as the city’s new police chief.

Gordon, a native of Marseilles and in 1990 a member of the last class to graduate from Marseilles High School, has been with the MPFD for the last 22 years, the last six as captain. He was named to the position of chief in February.

He replaces the now fully retired Brian Faber, who had been with the department for more than 25 years.