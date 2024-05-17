La Salle-Peru High School students receive Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy honors

La Salle-Peru High School students recognized for earning the State Seal of Biliteracy this year are Ruby Mondragon (front row, from left), Nancy Martinez, Anna Larios, Tanner Egbert (back row, from left), Judith Rodriguez, Amy Luaisa and Anya De La Luz. Not photographed are Litzy Lopez and Aldo Perez. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Nine La Salle-Peru High School seniors qualified for the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy.

Ruby Mondragon, Nancy Martinez, Anna Larios, Tanner Egbert, Judith Rodriguez, Amy Luaisa, Anya De La Luz, Litzy Lopez and Aldo Perez received the honor.

This honor is given to students who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in four domains (reading, writing, listening and speaking) in English and a second language on the national Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages test or receive a score of 4 on the AP Spanish Language exam.

The students will have an official seal placed on their diploma and it will be included in their transcripts once they graduate.