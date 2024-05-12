Big 3rd inning leads Marquette past Somonauk: The Times Saturday Area Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 8, Somonauk 2: At Masinelli Field, the Crusaders (24-2) scored six runs in the third inning in the victory over the Bobcats (6-14) on Saturday.

Charlie Mullen was 3 of 3 with an RBI for Marquette, while Sam Mitre singled, doubled and drove in a run. Anthony Couch and Caden Durdan each recorded two RBIs. Jackson Higgins (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) earned the pitching win with relief help from Griffin Dobberstein (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) and Mitre (2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K).

Noah Brandt had a single, triple and RBI for Somonauk.

Newark 6, Sandwich 0: At Newark, the Norsemen used a solid pitching performance from Clay Friestad (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K) in topping the Indians.

Friestad also doubled twice and drove in two runs at the plate for Newark (9-21), while Toby Steffen also drove in two runs, and David Ulrich and Blake Adams posted single RBI.

Taylor Adams, Xavier Hansen and Charles Beach all doubled for Sandwich (16-13).

Plano 4, Sandwich 2 (8 inn.): At Sandwich, the rival Reapers scored twice in the extra frame to top the Indians in the Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Chris Barbor singled, doubled and had an RBI for Sandwich (16-14, 9-5).

Softball

Normal Community 11-5, Streator 5-4: At Normal, the Bulldogs dropped a doubleheader to the Ironmen to fall to 9-16 on the season.

May Zavada was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Streator in the opener. Rilee Talty added two hits and Makenna Ondrey an RBI. Ondrey (6 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 K) suffered the pitching loss.

In Game 2, Alexcia Middleton finished 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Ondrey (home run, RBI) and Zavada (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Caitlin Talty (6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) was the losing pitcher.

Marquette 14, Forreston 1 (5 inn.): At Forreston, the Crusaders (16-7) scored seven runs in the second inning in defeating the Cardinals.

Taylor Cuchra (RBI), Anna Hjerpe (four RBIs) and Kelsey Cuchra (two doubles, three RBIs) all had three hits to lead Marquette. Hunter Hopkins, Avery Durdan (two RBIs) and Makalya Backos (double) all recorded two hits. Hopkins (5 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) earned the pitching triumph.

Hononegah 15, Seneca 7 (5 inn.): At Taylor Ridge, the Fighting Irish fell to 30-3 on the season with the loss at the Rockridge Spring Classic.

Emma Mino (double, home run, two RBIs) had three hits and Audry McNabb (double, home run, four RBIs) to lead Seneca.

Newark 5, Sandwich 1: At Newark, a grand slam home run by Kate Bromeland and a solo shot by Kodi Rizzo helped the Norsemen (22-4) to the win over the Indians (12-12).

Rizzo also earned the complete-game pitching victory after allowing just two hits, one earned run, two walks and striking out 13.

Alexis Sinetos doubled, Kayden Corneils drove in the lone run and Aubrey Cyr (5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) suffered the loss in the circle for Sandwich.

Sterling Newman 18, Somonauk-Leland 4 (5 inn.): At Somonauk, the Comets broke the game open with an 11-run fourth inning against the Bobcats (6-13).

Brooke Bahrey (double, RBI) and Adalyn Werner each had two hits for S-L.

Fisher 5, Fieldcrest 1: At Illinois Wesleyan University, the Knights fell to the Bunnies at the HOIC Showcase.

TeriLynn Timmerman doubled, while Pru Mangan had an RBI for Fieldcrest.

Boys tennis

Ottawa places 4th at I-8 Conference meet: At Peru, the Pirates finished fourth at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at the L-P Sports Complex.

The No. 2 doubles team of Landon Sawin and Cayden Walter, as well as the No 3 duo of Ayden Sexton and Kaden Araujo, finished fourth to lead Ottawa.

Boys track and field

Fieldcrest finished 13th at El Paso: At El Paso, the Knights finished 13th among 17 teams at the El Paso-Gridley Last Chance Meet.

Jackson Hakes won the discus with a toss of 43.48 meters, Michael Beckett was runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 5.53 meters and Caleb Krischel placed third in the 800 in 2:06.96.