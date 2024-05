The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, in the lower level of the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Share concerns you have about loved ones who have Alzheimer’s, ask questions and listen to others who are coping with the disease.

For more information, contact Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858, Peg Gonet at 815-481-6465 or Bob Frig at 815-220-0202.