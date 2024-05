Marquette Academy and the Marquette High School Foundation in Ottawa announced the successful repayment in full of the loan extended to the academy in August 2004. (Scott Anderson)

Marquette Academy and the Marquette High School Foundation in Ottawa announced the successful repayment in full of the loan extended to the academy in August 2004.

This significant milestone marks a testament to Marquette Academy’s financial stability and steadfast commitment to fiscal responsibility, the school said in a news release issued Thursday. No other details were shared about the loan.