Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department to accept birds for West Nile surveillance

Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments are now accepting crows, blue jays and robins for West Nile Virus testing.

Collecting and testing dead birds is a component of the West Nile Virus surveillance program. A mosquito acquires West Nile Virus from biting an infected bird. The mosquito can then bite and transfer the virus to humans. Monitoring bird populations helps to predict when and where humans will be at higher risk for virus infections.

The public is encouraged to help locate birds that may have died from the disease. To qualify for testing, birds must meet these guidelines:

Dead birds must be fresh (usually dead less than 12 hours) and the carcass must not have obvious signs of trauma (struck by a vehicle, window, or animal attack), decay, or strong odor. Birds dying from West Nile Virus are usually found singly, scattered over a wide area. In contrast, birds that die from other causes (storm mortality, food poisoning, toxicants) often die in groups or clusters.

At this time, eligible birds include: crows, blue jays and robins. Ineligible birds include: Waterfowl, gulls, vultures, turkeys, chickens or eagles.

Only adults should handle dead birds. Pick the bird up with gloves, tongs or a shovel. If you do not have gloves, insert your hand into a plastic bag like it is a glove, grasp the bird carefully and invert the bag over the bird. Each bird should be double-bagged inclear plastic bags. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling the bird.

The Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments urge the public to take precautions to protect you and your family from mosquito bites. Outbreaks of West Nile Virus occur each summer in the United States, warmer temperatures mean more mosquitoes. Take these common precautions to minimize mosquito bites this summer:

Avoid being outdoors at dusk/night and early morning, when winds are light and mosquitoes are active.

When outdoors during these times wear light colored clothing and apply insect repellent.

Ensure that doors and windows have tight, properly fitting screens.

Eliminate all sources of standing water that support mosquito breeding (i.e. bird baths, wading pools, and flowerpots, tires, cans, buckets, clogged gutters and abandoned swimming pools.

This is especially important because large numbers of mosquitoes that carry WNV can emerge from even one shallow containers of stagnant water.

For additional information regarding WNV or to submit a bird for testing, call Bureau, Putnam or Marshall County Health Department at 815-872-5091 to determine if the bird is eligible before you touch or handle it.

Where can I go for more information?

