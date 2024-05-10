Bureau County Homestead Festival Committee to host annual Lawn Event on June 8

The Bureau County Homestead Festival Committee has announced the annual Lawn Event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the lawn at Owen Lovejoy Homestead, 905 E. Peru St., Princeton. Hosts for the 2024 event include Adam and Megan King, Jacob and Jenna Smith, and Isaiah and Mady Taylor. (Photo provided by Victoria Yepsen)

The Bureau County Homestead Festival Committee has announced the annual Lawn Event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the lawn at Owen Lovejoy Homestead, 905 E. Peru St., Princeton.

The event will feature a variety of food, music and an opportunity for community members to support the primary fundraiser for the Homestead Festival.

Hosts for the 2024 event include Adam and Megan King, Jacob and Jenna Smith, and Isaiah and Mady Taylor.

The event will feature an artisan grazing table of delights provided by Optimal Health, florals designed by Flowers by Julia and live music performed by Princeton-native musician, Rachel Kiser Rucker. The Loft Photography will also be at the event helping capture moments from the evening. The event will feature celebrity bartenders including Torri Angulo with the Princeton Inn and Bailey Russell of Not Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Owen Lovejoy Homestead complimentary tours will be available during the event. For more information and updates about the lawn event, visit facebook.com/HomesteadLawnEvent.