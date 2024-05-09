Work on U.S. 6 in La Salle-Peru begins May 13

Construction on U.S. 6 through La Salle and Peru will begin Monday, May 13, weather permitting. (Shaw Local News Network)

The work zone will range from the bridge over the Little Vermilion River in La Salle to 3575E Street west of Peru, according to a news release Thursday from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work consists of road patching, milling and resurfacing; reconstructing of ADA sidewalk ramps; traffic signal improvements; drainage repairs; and installing raised reflectors. Also, the pavement markings between West Street and Monks Avenue in Peru will be reconfigured from two lanes in each direction to a single lane in each direction with a bidirectional turn lane.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers when workers are present and side streets may occasionally be closed for short periods of time during the duration of the $6.4 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in summer 2025. In addition, existing traffic signals will be placed on timers, which may cause increased wait times.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow @IDOTDistrict3 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.