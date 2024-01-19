U.S. 6 construction in La Salle, Peru expected to begin summer 2024

Construction on U.S. 6 from the Little Vermilion River to the Bureau County line is estimated to begin this summer, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The programmed cost of the project is $5.6 million, said Paul Wappel, IDOT public information officer. Work taking place in La Salle and Peru is expected to be completed during the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons.

“We do not expect the work to occur all at once,” Wappel said. “However, the specific scheduling is up to the contractor to determine.”

Wappel said work will include resurfacing, traffic signal upgrades and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp upgrades.

He said traffic impacts will be similar to other resurfacing projects.

“Engineering work is complete as the plans have been prepared,” he said. “In general, as with any construction project, traffic will be impacted and motorists should expect delays.”

Peru City Council approved an appropriation of funds for the project during Monday’s meeting. Officials said the project has been a topic of discussion over the past year.

Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls said the city would be responsible for resurfacing a few items along U.S. 6, such as the parking lanes, as they are owned by the city.

Carls said Fire Chief Jeff King and he worked with IDOT to have emergency vehicle equipment to be attached to the stoplights.

The cost of the project also includes ADA compliance work on some of the curve ramps that will be included.

Carls said the estimated cost of the city’s portion of the project is $237,000, based on an IDOT estimate. But, he said he doesn’t expect significant funds to be expended on the project until Fiscal Year 2025 more likely 2026.

“This qualifies for a number of funding sources,” he said. “Whether we use the general fund, (Motor Fuel Tax), infrastructure, hotel/motel, we can discuss that when we get to the time when we are planning projects, but the scope of the work would qualify for all four of those funding sources.”

Carls said on Monday the council only needed to appropriate the funds before IDOT’s bid letting in March. He said he doesn’t expect there to be any large expenditures from the city in the next fiscal year because of the specific language in the contract with IDOT.

“The contract will not allow resurfacing work between West Street and Peru Street in Peru until after March 1, 2025,” Wappel said.

La Salle City Engineer Brian Brown said he believes construction will be running through U.S. 6 in La Salle, except Joliet Street, as it was completed a few years ago.

“It will be Third Street from the west limit and then skip from Third to Fifth on Joliet and then go east to the Little Vermilion Bridge,” he said.

Brown said the La Salle City Council approved an appropriation of funds for the project during their Jan. 8 meeting for $32,000.

La Salle is responsible for traffic signal upgrade improvements at the intersections of Third and Bucklin streets and Third and Creve Coeur streets.