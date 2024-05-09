Streator, Ottawa Tropical Sno shops open

Streator, Ottawa Tropical Sno shops have started serving customers for the summer season. (Photo provided)

Tropical Sno, 801 W. Main St., Streator, is open for the season.

Hours for this year are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Weekend hours will be extended when other food vendors are on the lot. Other games and attractions are planned for this summer.

For more information, find Tropical Sno Streator, IL on Facebook.

Ottawa Tropical Sno reopens for season

Tropical Sno Two Rivers, 1002 First Ave., Ottawa, recently reopened for the season.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The northside location at 302 E. Joliet St. is permanently closed.

