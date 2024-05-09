Princeton Rotary plants 3 new trees in park

Rotary Park in Princeton has three new trees compliments of the local Rotary Club. Family and friends of Mark Mattingly gather to commemorate the planting. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

A number of Rotarians gathered April 30 for the first park cleanup of the year. They also memorialized the recent additions of a heritage oak, shingle oak and exclamation sycamore with granite markers donated by Robert Mattingly, Eric and Dena May, and Joe and Kim Park. The trio bid on the trees during Rotary’s annual auction last November, raising $2,700. Taylor’s Way recommended the variety and planted them.

The Rotary Club of Princeton has served the community since 1920. To learn more, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com or find the organization on Facebook at Rotary Club of Princeton, IL.