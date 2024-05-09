La Salle County opposes renaming Starved Rock

The La Salle County Board sent a message to Springfield: Don't rename Starved Rock. Board member Arratta Znaniecki (R-Ottawa) said Thursday, May 9, 2024, that her phones blew up from constituents -- "It was boom boom boom" -- opposing a name change. The full board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to keep the park's name. (Tom Collins)

A resolution opposing any name change for Starved Rock State Park sailed Thursday through the La Salle County Board.

The resolution termed Starved Rock a “tremendous asset” and bore its name more than a century “without controversy or complaint.” The County Board termed any name change “unnecessary” and would be confusing and detrimental to tourism.

Board Member Arratta Znaniecki, R-Ottawa, said the calls she received since the resolution passed out of committee overwhelmingly opposed a name change.

“It was just boom boom boom,” Znaniecki said. “I had so many calls to bring this from committee to full board.”

That was the extent of the floor discussion. Chairman Don Jensen, R-Deer Park, called for ayes and nays and the resolution passed by unanimous acclamation.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources had said April 5 the names of state parks and other IDNR units could be reevaluated following discussions with Native American groups. No such talks have taken place and IDNR has since insisted there are no immediate plans to change names.

But the April announcement unleashed an ongoing backlash and the La Salle County Board is the latest to join the opposition. Monday, a county committee voted unanimously to advance a resolution urging the state to leave Starved Rock intact.

“I am very confident the full board will pass the resolution,” Board member Beth Findley Smith, R-Somonauk, predicted Monday. “La Salle County residents have sent a strong message to all of us that this is the stance we need to take.”

Board member Tina Busch, R-Tonica, said she’s received calls from constituents as well as Native Americans who are steadfastly opposed to a name change.

“Apparently, they (the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) haven’t done any investigating or anything on this name change,” Busch said.