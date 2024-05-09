Farmington man injured in crash west of Ottawa

A 76-year-old Farmington man was taken to the Ottawa hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the area of Dee Bennett and Koenig roads just west of Ottawa. (Photo provided)

A 76-year-old Farmington man was taken to the Ottawa hospital following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the area of Dee Bennett and Koenig roads just west of Ottawa.

According to La Salle County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Amber R. Taliani, 28, of DePue was at the stop sign at about 3 p.m. Wednesday on North Koenig Road when she entered the intersection at Dee Bennet Road. Her vehicle was struck on the passenger side cause her to enter the northwest ditch, striking a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said.

William E. Holdridge, 76, of Farmington was traveling westbound on Dee Bennett Road. Holdridge went through the intersection and struck Taliani’s vehicle, deputies said. His vehicle continued through the intersection and came to rest in the north ditch of Dee Bennett Road. He was taken to OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center by ambulance.