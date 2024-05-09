Colin Fowler spins shutout for Ottawa; Newark softball scores 21st win: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Baseball

Ottawa 4, Rochelle 0: At King Field, the Pirates and Hubs started early with a 4 p.m. first pitch, and host Ottawa ended it early thanks to a complete-game shutout from Colin Fowler (7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 9 K).

Ottawa (12-16 overall, 6-9 Interstate 8) scored three runs in the third inning and added an insurance tally in the fifth. Adam Swanson provided a single, double and an RBI, Lucas Farabuagh finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Jack Henson singled and drove home a Pirates run.

Sandwich 7, Plano 4: At Plano, the visiting Indians (16-12 overall, 9-4 Kishwaukee River) took the first game of the “War on 34″ series to improve to 17-12.

Chase Clark went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while both Jeffrey Ashley and Dino Barbanente delivered two hits and drove in one. Chance Lange (7 IP, 4 ER, 5 K) earned the complete-game victory.

Fieldcrest 7, Eureka 5: At Eureka, the visiting Knights captured the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph, led by the bats of Eli Gerdes (three hits), Layten Gerdes (four hits, two RBIs), Jordan Heider (two hits including a homer, three RBIs) and Drew Overocker (two hits, one RBI).

Koltin Kearfott (4 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Tyler Serna (4 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 6 K).

Girls track and field

Quinn Ottawa’s best at sectional: At the Class 3A Minooka Sectional held Wednesday, Shaylen Quinn was Ottawa’s top runner, winning her heat of the 400-meter dash in 59.60 seconds but failing to advance to the state finals next week.

She picked up three of Ottawa’s five points.

Track & Field: Minooka IHSA 3A Sectional MAY 08 Ottawa's Isabella Markey competes in the 300 meter hurdles during the IHSA 3A sectional track meet Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Minooka. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Softball

Eureka 5, Fieldcrest 3: At Eureka, the visiting Knights (2-17) were handed the Heart of Illinois Conference loss in a game that was tied through five and a half innings.

TeriLynn Timmerman had a triple and two RBIs for Fieldcrest in support of Keara Barisch (6 IP, 4 ER, 5 K).

Marengo 6, Sandwich 5 (9 inn.): At Marengo, the visiting Indians (12-11) led 5-1 in the seventh but surrendered four runs in the seventh and a walk-off run in the ninth of the defeat.

Brooklyn Marks (8 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 13 K) suffered the pitching loss but helped her cause with an RBI. Johanna Freemon singled, homered and drove in three Sandwich runs.

Newark 20, Aurora Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (21-4) rolled over their nonconference visitors with home runs belted by Kate Bromeland and Kodi Rizzo and a three-pitcher, two-hit shutout worked by pitchers Rizzo, Dottie Wood and Tanner Kempiak.

Rizzo also doubled and drove in four, with Bromeland adding a single to her solo homer. Ryan Williams and Stephanie Snyder (three hits) had two RBIs apiece.