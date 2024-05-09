Colin Fowler spins shutout for Ottawa; Newark softball scores 21st win: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Baseball
Ottawa 4, Rochelle 0: At King Field, the Pirates and Hubs started early with a 4 p.m. first pitch, and host Ottawa ended it early thanks to a complete-game shutout from Colin Fowler (7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 9 K).
Ottawa (12-16 overall, 6-9 Interstate 8) scored three runs in the third inning and added an insurance tally in the fifth. Adam Swanson provided a single, double and an RBI, Lucas Farabuagh finished 2 for 2 with two runs scored, and Jack Henson singled and drove home a Pirates run.
Sandwich 7, Plano 4: At Plano, the visiting Indians (16-12 overall, 9-4 Kishwaukee River) took the first game of the “War on 34″ series to improve to 17-12.
Chase Clark went 3 for 3 with an RBI, while both Jeffrey Ashley and Dino Barbanente delivered two hits and drove in one. Chance Lange (7 IP, 4 ER, 5 K) earned the complete-game victory.
Fieldcrest 7, Eureka 5: At Eureka, the visiting Knights captured the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph, led by the bats of Eli Gerdes (three hits), Layten Gerdes (four hits, two RBIs), Jordan Heider (two hits including a homer, three RBIs) and Drew Overocker (two hits, one RBI).
Koltin Kearfott (4 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Tyler Serna (4 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 6 K).
Girls track and field
Quinn Ottawa’s best at sectional: At the Class 3A Minooka Sectional held Wednesday, Shaylen Quinn was Ottawa’s top runner, winning her heat of the 400-meter dash in 59.60 seconds but failing to advance to the state finals next week.
She picked up three of Ottawa’s five points.
Softball
Eureka 5, Fieldcrest 3: At Eureka, the visiting Knights (2-17) were handed the Heart of Illinois Conference loss in a game that was tied through five and a half innings.
TeriLynn Timmerman had a triple and two RBIs for Fieldcrest in support of Keara Barisch (6 IP, 4 ER, 5 K).
Marengo 6, Sandwich 5 (9 inn.): At Marengo, the visiting Indians (12-11) led 5-1 in the seventh but surrendered four runs in the seventh and a walk-off run in the ninth of the defeat.
Brooklyn Marks (8 2/3 IP, 5 ER, 13 K) suffered the pitching loss but helped her cause with an RBI. Johanna Freemon singled, homered and drove in three Sandwich runs.
Newark 20, Aurora Christian 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, the host Norsemen (21-4) rolled over their nonconference visitors with home runs belted by Kate Bromeland and Kodi Rizzo and a three-pitcher, two-hit shutout worked by pitchers Rizzo, Dottie Wood and Tanner Kempiak.
Rizzo also doubled and drove in four, with Bromeland adding a single to her solo homer. Ryan Williams and Stephanie Snyder (three hits) had two RBIs apiece.