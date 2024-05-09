Car crashes into wall of Streator building following 2-vehicle crash on Bloomington Street

Two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Streator, including one of the vehicles smacking up against the wall of the building at 615 N. Bloomington St. (Photo provided by Streator Police Department)

Two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Streator, including one of the vehicles smacking up against the wall of the building at 615 N. Bloomington St.

Neither party appears to have been seriously injured, the Streator Police Department said in a news release. The Streator Fire Department and Ambulance assisted those involved in the crash with their injuries.

The other vehicle involved was turned around 180 degrees as a result of the impact, police said. The location of the crash was just across the street from Streator High School. The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.