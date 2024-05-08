Ottawa council pushes ahead on Allen Park improvement project

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday approved the use of grant funds and general corporate funds to pay $953,256, the low bid received from Vissering Construction of Streator, for the Allen Park improvement project. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday approved the use of grant funds and general corporate funds to pay $953,256, the low bid received from Vissering Construction of Streator, for the Allen Park improvement project.

The city received $506,000 from an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Land Acquisition Development grant.

Enhancements to the park include a paved 1/4-mile looped walking trail along the banks of the Illinois River, which also will provide access to several existing shelters and gaming areas on the main level of the park. Improvements in the upper area of the park include a new playground and hillside play space that will have a poured-in-place rubber surface, and there also will be a shelter and bench swings.

There will be signage educating residents about the Illinois River, plants and pollinators similar to the signage surrounding the walkways at Thornton Park.

The council also approved a quote from Image Nation LLC for $19,236 for the Allen Park shelter. Commissioner Marla Pearson followed that motion saying the city had received a donation from South Ottawa Township that would cover the cost of the shelter.

Police officers honored

Thirty-nine Ottawa police officers and staff were presented with service pins during the City Council meeting.

Hasty opened the meeting reading into the record a proclamation declaring May 12-18 National Police Week in Ottawa, and acknowledging that May 15 as National Police Officers Memorial Day.

“We encourage all citizens to publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation,” Hasty said.

In other action, the council:

Approved City Clerk Shelly Munks to seek advertising for bids for playground improvements at Peck Park.

Approved was a public art agreement with Jeremy Johnson for a mural at 227-229 W. Main St. Hasty explained the project is different from the city’s “brush with history” mural program and will not be permanent, that it will be removable from a frame allowing for “revolving art within our community.”

Amended the Municipal Code to allow for a pay increase for the potions of mayor and commissioners, effective May 1, 2027. Mayor Robert Hasty said the “tiny little bump” in pay will be the first adjustment in such compensation in 16 years and will not apply to the current council.

Heard from Commissioner Brent Barron the city’s water main replacement project began this week with mains on Elm Lane and Sanger Street on the west side. He added he hoped the residents would “be able to put up with a little inconvenience for a couple of months.”

Approved an employment agreement with Amanda Lynch to be the city’s recreation director.

Approved the low bid of $298,204 from Ruiz Construction Co. of La Salle County for the 2024 curb replacement program.

Adopted a resolution appropriating $890,000 in motor fuel taxes for the coming year.

Requested permission from the Illinois Department of Transportation to work in the right-of-way along US Route 23 near Fremont and Joliet streets, to repair a drainage/sewer problem.