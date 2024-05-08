New Princeton City Clerk Janet Henning sworn in

Janet Henning was sworn in Monday as Princeton’s new city clerk, succeeding Pete Nelson.

Nelson is set to retire in February, staying on staff to assist Henning. The new city clerk led Monday’s meeting, calling out the items on the agenda and conducting roll call on votes. Henning will handle City Council meetings moving forward.

In other items Monday, the City Council approved the sale of property at 717 N. Euclid Ave. no longer necessary to the city of Princeton to David Yepsen for $16,551.

The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment allowing mobile food vendors during the city’s annual Homestead Festival upon approval by the Homestead Festival Committee. It has become evident that customer demand for dining at brick-and-mortar restaurants has crowded these establishments and mobile food vendors could alleviate the wait time for festival visitors for food service, according to the ordinance amendment. The item will return to the council before it is finalized.

The City Council also approved the first readings, authorizing an interconnection agreement between the city of Princeton and Altorfer Inc., a generation siting and operating agreement between the city of Princeton and the Illinois Municipal Electrical Agency and an easement agreement between the city of Princeton and the Illinois Municipal Electrical Agency.

Last month, the council approved a special use permit from the city of Princeton and Altorfer Inc. to install a one-megawatt solar array on a 6.5 acre parcel at 1859 Peggy Lane. The council learned work may start as soon as mid-June, pending the shipping of materials.