La Salle to host first cleanup day May 18

La Salle residents who have voiced their concerns about the accumulation of litter have been heard, as the city will host its first cleanup day Saturday, May 18.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at the northwest shelter of Hegeler Park.

Alderman Jordan Crane proposed the event during the April 15 La Salle City Council meeting, as he had a resident reach out to him with information on an event recently conducted in Ottawa. The resident inquired whether the city could do something similar.

“Ever since I’ve been an alderman, the No. 1 complaint I get from residents is loose trash in town,” he said.

Public information officer Brent Bader said the city will provide garbage bags, gloves and water bottles. Public works employees will help facilitate the collection of the bags.

Register and let the city know which areas may need special attention at https://shorturl.at/rMUZ7.