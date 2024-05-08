$3 million Ottawa amphitheater grant gets authorization

Ottawa is moving forward with the construction of an amphitheater along the Illinois riverfront.

The Ottawa City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution authorizing a Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets Capital grant.

The amphitheater will be the featured attraction of a city park stretching from the new YMCA building on the west to Route 23 on the east.

“Finally,” Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty said. “This is something that I think everyone can agree is a very good thing. We’re at the moment where we have it and it’s been placed on file, so we can start putting together that amphitheater for everyone to enjoy.”

The city was awarded in August 2022 a $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program grant to build an amphitheater along the Illinois River at the former location of Central School. The project, according to the grant application the city submitted, will cost more than $4 million with the city’s portion coming from its tax increment financing fund.