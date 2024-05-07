The Times Athlete of the Week: Marquette baseball’s Sam Mitre

After 837 ballots were cast for The Times Athlete of the Week, Marquette Academy slugger Sam Mitre came out victorious with 314 votes in our online vote. He was on the ballot along with runner-up RayElle Brennan (Serena softball), Landin Stillwell (Somonauk/Leland boys track and field) and Natalie Misener (Seneca girls track and field).

The previous week’s runner-up, Mitre earned his place on the ballot again with an 11-RBI week over four games played – all Crusaders wins – including four in a victory over St. Bede and five in a two-game sweep of Putnam County.

The Times Athlete of the Week is sponsored by SOCU. Weekly ballots are accessible via Facebook (The Times Sports) and Twitter (@jtpedelty), with voting going through midday Wednesday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Marquette's Sam Mitre tags a hit at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

Do you have any nicknames?

Mitre: Samurai.

How old were you when you started playing baseball, and what league did you start in?

Mitre: As soon as I could pick up a bat. I started at the age of 4 in California for East Lake Little League, then travel ball at the age of 6.

The team is off to an incredible start this season. What have been the keys to your success?

Mitre: Working out, practicing during the offseason and keeping a steady pattern during the season as well.

What goals does the team have down the stretch, and what will be the keys to reaching them?

Mitre: Our goal is to go all the way. [The keys will be] working as a team, putting the ball in play and making the simple plays.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

Mitre: Agriculture.

You and the team are going out to dinner to celebrate a big win. Where do you go, and what do you order?

Mitre: My freshman year after we won the supersectional we went to McDonald’s and ordered 50 McNuggets.

What movie would you say you’ve seen more than any other? About how many times?

Mitre: Lots of Jackie Chan movies since I was little, so I have lost count.

You can have dinner and talk baseball with any three players in the history of the game. Who would you choose?

Mitre: Anthony Rizzo, Miguel Cabrera and Adrian Beltre.

Only one can stay: tacos, pizza or steak?

Mitre: Tacos. No hesitation.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?

Mitre: I started playing soccer before I started playing baseball.

Do you have any college plans, and if so, do they involve sports?

Mitre: My goal is to play college ball, and my career path is between sports therapy or chiropractor.